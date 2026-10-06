California couple at center of surrogacy scandal arrested

A California couple at the center of a surrogacy scandal was arrested on Tuesday. A law enforcement source confirmed the arrests to CBS News shortly before officials held a news conference to announce the latest developments.

The couple is charged with conspiracy to commit child abuse and dissuading a witness, Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. He is asking for bail to be set at $100 million.

Guojun Xuan and Silvia Zhang drew national headlines last year after authorities raided their Arcadia mansion in July 2025 and took 21 kids, mostly surrogate-born, into state custody.

A Los Angeles FBI spokesperson confirmed the FBI served a search warrant at the home, separate from a search conducted by the sheriff's department.

A neighbor said helicopters and police could be seen at their mansion and the entire block is taped off.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.