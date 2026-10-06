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California couple at center of surrogacy scandal arrested

By Katrina Kaufman, Sari Aviv,
Cara Tabachnick
News Editor
Cara Tabachnick is a news editor at CBSNews.com. Cara began her career on the crime beat at Newsday. She has written for Marie Claire, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. She reports on justice and human rights issues. Contact her at cara.tabachnick@cbsinteractive.com
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Cara Tabachnick,
Josh Boswell
Investigative Reporter/Producer
Josh Boswell is a reporter and producer for the CBS News Investigative Unit, based in Los Angeles.
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Josh Boswell

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A California couple at the center of a surrogacy scandal was arrested on Tuesday. A law enforcement source confirmed the arrests to CBS News shortly before officials held a news conference to announce the latest developments.

The couple is charged with conspiracy to commit child abuse and dissuading a witness, Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. He is asking for bail to be set at $100 million.

Guojun Xuan and Silvia Zhang drew national headlines last year after authorities raided their Arcadia mansion in July 2025 and took 21 kids, mostly surrogate-born, into state custody.

A Los Angeles FBI spokesperson confirmed the FBI served a search warrant at the home, separate from a search conducted by the sheriff's department.

A neighbor said helicopters and police could be seen at their mansion and the entire block is taped off.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

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