Missing child alert issued for four brothers

ARAB, Ala. -- Alabama officials have issued a missing child alert for four brothers they say went missing on Friday, CBS affiliate WHNT reports.

Authorities said the children -- 1-year-old Corbin Simmons, 4-year-old Alexander Simmons, 5-year-old Nicholas Simmons and 11-year-old Ian Simmons -- were last seen leaving their home in Arab, Alabama. They could be traveling in a 2003 white Ford Windstar with a license plate of 8AJ1511, according to authorities.

It's unclear where the children are traveling or who they are with, but officials said it's possible they are headed to North Carolina.

Corbin is 2 feet tall and weighs around 25 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Alexander is 2 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 30 pounds. He has strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.

Nicholas is 3 feet tall and weighs around 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Ian is 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighs around 86 pounds, and has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. His photo is the only photo authorities have released at this time.