Apple Watch ban is put on hold by appeals court

Apple appeals ban on U.S. sale of its newest versions of Apple Watch

Apple won a temporary reprieve in the legal battle over its Apple Watch product, with an appeals court on Wednesday ordering a pause on a ban of the product that went into effect on Tuesday.

The court gave the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) until January 10 to respond to Apple's request for a longer stay while the issue moves through the courts, according to the ruling.

The Apple Watch ban would have paused sales on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, which include a blood oxygen monitor that is at the center of a patent dispute. The ITC had banned the import of the watches because it ruled that the tech giant had illegally used blood oxygen technology from Masimo, a medical tech company.

The Biden administration let the ITC decision stand on Tuesday, effectively blocking the sale of the watches in the U.S.

On Tuesday, Apple filed an emergency motion seeking court permission to begin selling two of its most popular watches again until a final decision on its broader appeal in a bitter patent dispute is decided.

This is a developing story and will be updated. With reporting by the Associated Press.