Apple to reopen 100 stores in the U.S. this week

Apple plans to reopen 100 reopen stores this week as states begin to lift stay-at-home orders, though it will impose social-distancing requirements including mandatory face masks for workers and customers.

"This week we'll return to serving customers in many U.S locations," the company said Tuesday in a statement. "For customer safety and convenience, most stores will offer curbside or storefront service only, where we provide online order pick-up and Genius Bar appointments."

Two weeks ago, the company reopened a handful of stores in Idaho and Alabama.

Apple is implementing health measures as it reopens stores, including facial coverings, temperature checks for customers and limiting the number of visitors who enter a store. That could cause service delays, according to the company.

Apple said some of its reopened stores will welcome walk-in customers. The technology giant operates more than 250 stores across the U.S., all of which were shuttered in mid-March. Apple said earlier this month its retail division is monitoring local health conditions and government guidance in determining which stores to open.

Stores in Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Texas and Pennsylvania will reopen. Twelve of the stores – including one in New York, five in Michigan and six in California — will offer curbside service only. Stores in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Miami, St. Louis and San Francisco will accept in-store customers.

The coronavirus pandemic has hurt Apple's profits this year and disrupted its supply chain, with Foxconn, its vendor that manufactures iPhones in China, temporarily shuttered in February. The factories have since reopened, but the closure is expected to delay the fall release of Apple's next iPhone line.

Apple last month reported that profits for its latest quarter fell 2% from a year ago, while iPhone sales slid 7%. Revenues grew slightly, driven by Apple's growing services business.

Apple joins a growing list of major retailers reopening their stores in recent weeks, including Best Buy, GameStop, Macy's, T-Mobile and Urban Outfitters.

Following are the 100 store locations Apple plans to reopen this week:

Arizona

Arrowhead (Glendale)

Chandler Fashion Center (Chandler)

La Encantada (Tucson)

SanTan Village (Gilbert)

Scottsdale Fashion Square (Scottsdale)

Scottsdale Quarter (Scottsdale)

California

Carlsbad (Carlsbad)

Fashion Valley (San Diego)

North County (Escondido)

Otay Ranch (Chula Vista)

State Street (Santa Barbara)

UTC (San Diego)

4th Street (Berkeley)

Apple Park Visitor Center (Cupertino)

Bay Street (Emeryville)

Broadway Plaza (Walnut Creek)

Burlingame (Burlingame)

Chestnut Street (San Francisco)

Corte Madera (Corte Madera)

El Paseo Village (Palm Desert)

Fashion Island (Newport Beach)

Infinite Loop (Cupertino)

Irvine Spectrum Center (Irvine)

Los Gatos (Los Gatos)

Palo Alto (Palo Alto)

Promenade Temecula (Temecula)

Stanford (Palo Alto)

Union Square (San Francisco)

Victoria Gardens (Rancho Cucamonga)

Brea Mall (Brea)

Hillsdale (San Mateo)

Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo)

Santa Rosa Plaza (Santa Rosa)

South Coast Plaza (Costa Mesa)

The Oaks (Thousand Oaks)

Florida

Aventura (Aventura)

Boca Raton (Boca Raton)

Brickell City Centre (Miami)

Coconut Point (Estero)

Dadeland (Miami)

Lincoln Road (Miami Beach)

The Falls (Miami)

The Galleria (Fort Lauderdale)

The Gardens Mall (Palm Beach Gardens)

Waterside Shops (Naples)

Wellington Green (Wellington)

Georgia

Augusta (Augusta)

Avalon (Alpharetta)

Cumberland Mall (Atlanta)

Lenox Square (Atlanta)

Mall of Georgia (Buford)

Perimeter (Atlanta)

Indiana

University Park Mall (Mishawaka)

Kansas

Leawood (Leawood)

Kentucky

Fayette Mall (Lexington)

Oxmoor (Louisville)

Michigan

Briarwood (Ann Arbor)

Eastwood Towne Center (Lansing)

Partridge Creek (Clinton Township)

Somerset (Troy)

Twelve Oaks (Novi)

Missouri

Country Club Plaza (Kansas City)

Saint Louis Galleria (St. Louis)

West County (St. Louis)

Nevada

Summerlin (Las Vegas)

Summit Sierra (Reno)

Town Square (Las Vegas)

New Mexico

ABQ Uptown (Albuquerque)

New York

Eastview (Victor)

Ohio

Crocker Park (Westlake)

Easton Town Center (Columbus)

Eton (Woodmere)

Kenwood Towne Centre (Cincinnati)

Polaris Fashion Place (Columbus)

Summit Mall (Akron)

The Greene (Beavercreek)

Oregon

Pioneer Place (Portland)

Pennsylvania

Shadyside (Pittsburgh)

South Carolina

Haywood Mall (Greenville)

Tennessee

Cool Springs Galleria (Franklin)

West Town Mall (Knoxville)

Texas

Barton Creek (Austin)

Baybrook (Friendswood)

Domain Northside (Austin)

First Colony Mall (Sugar Land)

Highland Village (Houston)

Houston Galleria (Houston)

La Cantera (San Antonio)

Memorial City (Houston)

North Star (San Antonio)

The Woodlands (The Woodlands)

Willowbrook Mall (Houston)

Cielo Vista Mall (El Paso)

Knox Street (Dallas)

NorthPark Center (Dallas)

Galleria Dallas (Dallas)

Southlake Town Square (Southlake)

University Park Village (Fort Worth)

Utah

City Creek Center (Salt Lake City)

Fashion Place (Murray)

Station Park (Farmington)

Virginia

Lynnhaven Mall (Virginia Beach)

MacArthur Center (Norfolk)

Wisconsin