Businesses hope thermal imaging cameras will be key to safe reopening Thermal imaging cameras are the latest devices businesses hope will help reopen the economy while keeping people safe from the threat of COVID-19. The cameras are used to scan temperature from a safe distance, and if a fever -- a common coronavirus symptom -- is detected, the company could require further screening or deny the person entry altogether. Jericka Duncan examines the technology for our series The New Normal. Wired editor-in-chief Nick Thompson also joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how this technology can be implemented and what it would look life for Americans and businesses.