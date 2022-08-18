Apple will release the iPhone 14 on September 7, Bloomberg reports

Apple plans to unveil its newest iPhone line in an online streamed event on September 7, according to Bloomberg.

The technology giant typically introduces its new devices in a splashy presentation from the company's Cupertino, California, headquarters. Apple released the iPhone 13 last September. That model featured a faster A15 Bionic processor, improved cameras and a smaller front-facing sensor notch. It also brought 5G cellular service to a wider swath of Americans.

Details on the smartphone's price have yet to be announced. Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

The iPhone 14 price will likely cost consumers an extra $100 more than the iPhone 13, as the materials used to make the device have grown more costly, Wedbush securities Dan Ives said in a research note.

Apple hitting what looks like September 7th launch date for iPhone 14 unveil in light of shutdowns in China this Spring is almost superhero-like by Cook & Co. — Dan Ives (@DivesTech) August 18, 2022

Ming-Chi Kuo, a tech analyst for TF International Securities in Hong Kong, predicted the new iPhone would be 15% higher than the iPhone 13.

Rumors suggest the biggest change coming to the iPhone 14 is its camera system. The phone will also have better video-recording capabilities and longer battery life, Bloomberg reported.

"From a spec perspective, iPhone 14 will have enhanced camera technology (48-megapixel), while we believe the iPhone 14 Pro models will also have the innovative A16 chip as more consumers head down the Pro path," Ives said. "There will also possibly be some storage enhancements on both the base iPhone 14/Pro."

Exactly when the iPhone 14 will go on sale is uncertain. Some Apple employees were told by corporate leaders to expect a release on September 16, according to CNET. Apple is also expected to roll out new Mac computers, iPads and watches.

Apple's stock price was flat during afternoon trading on Thursday at $174 a share.