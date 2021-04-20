Scottie Pippen's eldest son, Antron, has died at age 33

NBA legend Scottie Pippen's eldest son, Antron, died Sunday, the former Chicago Bulls player announced. Antron was 33.

"The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game," Pippen tweeted Monday. "Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn't had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.

"Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers," Pippen added. "A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again."

The Hall of Famer did not reveal Antron's cause of death. Antron was the only son of Pippen and his first wife, Karen McCollum. The two divorced in 1990.

Antron was born in 1987 and played college basketball at South Georgia Technical College and Texas A&M International University, CBS Sports reports.