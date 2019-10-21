Anthony Chickillo, Steelers linebacker, arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after being arrested early Sunday. Chickillo was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police and charged with simple assault, property damage and harassment, according to court documents.

An affidavit said an argument broke out between Chickillo and his girlfriend at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington. Chickillo is accused of grabbing the woman by her arms, forcing her against the wall and throwing her to the ground, CBS Pittsburgh reported.

The 26-year-old was released on $10,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 30.

Team spokesman Burt Lauten said the team is aware of the incident and is still gathering information. Chickillo, a five-year veteran, has one tackle and half a sack in three games for the Steelers this season, playing primarily on special teams.

Anthony Chickillo of the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Joe Sargent / Getty

The Steelers did not play this week. The players were given the weekend off by the team. Pittsburgh is scheduled to return to practice on Monday. The Steelers (2-4) host winless Miami on October 28.