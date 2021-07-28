TikTok star wounded, 18-year-old woman shot dead while watching "Purge" at Southern California movie theater

Authorities are appealing for help as they investigate a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman and seriously wounded a 19-year-old social media influencer as they watched "The Forever Purge" at a Southern California movie theater. Rylee Goodrich was dead, and Anthony Barajas was on life support, police said.

The teens from Corona were found by theater workers cleaning up after the 9:35 p.m. showing of the violent horror movie at The Crossings mall in Corona, southeast of Los Angeles, Officer Tobias Kouroubacalis told CBS Los Angeles.

"At some point, the employee or employees walk inside the theater to conduct their clean-up or walk through and that's when the 911 call was placed," Corona Police Department Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis said. "[They said] that there was an unknown problem, somebody was bleeding, there wasn't very specific information given."

Barajas, known online as itsanthonymichael, has nearly a million followers on TikTok, and more on other platforms.

Detectives recovered evidence from the theater, but no gun, police said. Police didn't provide a possible motive or other details. Detectives were still trying to identify a possible shooter or shooters, police said.

"During the actual movie time, no one apparently heard the gunshot," Kailyn Dillon, an employee who was not working at the time, told CBS Los Angeles Tuesday. "I know that we do have security bag checks that we do on the daily and, unfortunately, I'm not sure if it just was missed or if it was in a holster on their belt."

Authorities said the two attended the movie together. However, it was not immediately clear who else was in the theater with them, though records show a total of six tickets were purchased for that showing.

"We don't have any suspect information right now," Kouroubacalis said. "We have no information to lead us to believe there is an active threat to our community or any surrounding community right now."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Goodrich's family cover her funeral costs.