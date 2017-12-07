Anheuser-Busch orders 40 Tesla Semi trucks

DETROIT - Your beer could soon be delivered in a Tesla.

Brewer Anheuser-Busch (BUD), which owns Budweiser and other brands, has placed an order for 40 all-electric Tesla Semis.

Anheuser-Busch says it's one of the largest orders Tesla (TSLA) has received for the truck, but Tesla isn't confirming.

Tesla unveiled the Semi last month, with CEO Elon Musk saying the vehicle can travel 500 miles on an electric charge even with an 80,000-pound load. Production will begin in 2019. Customers can put down a $5,000 deposit to reserve one.

The truck will have Tesla's Autopilot system, which can maintain a set speed and slow down automatically in traffic. It also has a system that automatically keeps the vehicle in its lane. Tesla says semis also will be able to travel in a convoy, autonomously following each other.

Anheuser-Busch says the Tesla Semis would be part of a 750-truck U.S. fleet that transports products from breweries to wholesalers. The trucks will help the Belgium-based company meet its goal of reducing global carbon emissions by 30 percent in 2025.