Anguilla officials file for arrest warrant for "fugitive" American charged in hotel worker's death

An international arrest warrant has been filed for Scott Hapgood, the Connecticut man charged in the death of a hotel worker in Anguilla. Hapgood was a no-show at a scheduled court hearing on Monday and the British Caribbean territory's attorney general said he is now considered a fugitive.

Hapgood is charged with manslaughter in the death of Kenny Mitchel, who Hapgood claims attacked him at a resort on the island in April in front of his two daughters.

Hapgood's team said he did not return to the island over concerns for his safety. In response, the magistrate in Aguilla called the concerns "totally groundless." He also described Hapgood's failure to appear in court as "willful defiance" and went on to say it will "not allow him to evade justice."

Hapgood's $74,000 bond, provided back in April for his release, has been fortified. His team told CBS News they had not yet heard news of the arrest warrant, although they knew it was a possibility. An on-the-record response is expected.

Classifying Hapgood as a fugitive would lead to extradition — only if the Trump administration cooperates. President Trump said last month he is watching this case closely and said something "looks and sounds very wrong."