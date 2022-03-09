Andy Murray to donate this year's prize money to children in Ukraine

Ukraine authorities say Russian missiles hit a Mariupol hospital and power was cut from Chernobyl power plant

Andy Murray has pledged to donate his 2022 prize money to help children in Ukraine. The British tennis star made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter.

The three-time Grand Slam champion said he's working with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to provide urgent medical supplies and early childhood development kits. Murray also highlighted how the war in Ukraine is disrupting children's schooling.

"It's vital education continues, so UNICEF is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, as well as supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture," he wrote.

He said he would donate the rest of this year's prize money to the agency and appealed to others to join in.

"Children in Ukraine need peace - now," he added.

I’m going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year, but anyone in the UK can support UNICEF’s humanitarian response by donating to our appeal by following this link - https://t.co/Z2mNGQ3xh8 Children in Ukraine need peace - now. 🇺🇦 🙏 3/3 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) March 8, 2022

One day after his announcement, Russia was accused of striking a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Murray's donation fund will start with his earnings from the upcoming BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. The former No. 1 ranked men's tennis player will appear in the tournament as a wild card. Even if he loses in the first round, Murray will earn a minimum of $18,200, according to the ATP Tour.

The 34-year-old has won nearly $63 million over the course of his career. While a series of injuries and surgeries have most likely put his best playing days behind him, last year, Murray still amassed $550,000 in winnings, according to ESPN. Murray joins a host of other celebrities, including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Bethenny Frankel, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, in raising money for aid to Ukraine.

UNICEF said the war in Ukraine poses an "immediate and growing threat" to the country's 7.5 million children. The agency said it was ramping up efforts to address safe water, health care, education and protection needs. Last month, UNICEF published a report calling for more than $66 million in donations.