Ukraine authorities say Russian missiles hit a Mariupol hospital and power was cut from Chernobyl power plant There are reports Russian missiles hit a children's and maternity hospital in the city of Mariupol, while other cities like Odesa are preparing for a bombardment. Further north, electricity has been cut to the defunct Chernobyl power plant, sparking concerns of a radiation leak. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay gives an update from Ukraine as Russia continues its attack.