Andy Dick arrested for felony sexual battery

Comedian and actor Andy Dick was arrested Wednesday for felony sexual battery, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Dick, 56, was arrested around 9 a.m. local time at the O'Neill Regional Park in Orange County, California, police said.

An adult male accused Dick of sexually assaulting him at the campground. The accuser was taken to the hospital for an "assault exam," the sheriff's office said.

Dick's arrest appears to have been livestreamed on YouTube by user Captain Content's RV. The video shows Dick being handcuffed and placed in a police car by Orange County Sheriff personnel.

News of the arrest was first reported by TMZ, which also reports that Dick has been living in an RV at the campground.

This is not the first time Dick has been accused of sexual misconduct. In 2010, he was arrested for allegedly groping a bouncer and a patron at a bar in West Virginia. Criminal charges were dismissed after he completed a pretrial diversion program, CBS Los Angeles reports.

In October 2019, Dick pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges stemming from allegations that he groped a rideshare driver in West Hollywood in April 2018.