Andy Cohen welcomes second child Lucy Eve via surrogate

Andy Cohen is now a father of two. On April 29, the talk show host posted on Instagram about the arrival of his second child, whom he welcomed via surrogate.

"Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She's 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!" Andy said. "Her big can't wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I'm so happy."

HERE’S LUCY!!!! Meet Lucy Eve Cohen!! My heart is bursting pic.twitter.com/cvaQGrbbpX — Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 29, 2022

Andy's son Benjamin Cohen, now 3, was born via surrogate in February 2019. Lucy's name appears to pay homage to Andy's parents, Lou and Evelyn Cohen.

Last year, Cohen teased that he already had thoughts of having another baby to ET.

"I think about it all the time," Cohen said of having a second child. "I think it might be nice for [Ben]. I'm a single parent, and so it's just us. There's always people around, but I think it will be nice for him."