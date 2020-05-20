Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update Wednesday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. He said Tuesday the state has now confirmed 137 cases of a mystery illness in children connected to COVID-19.

He believes the state's discovery is just the "tip of the iceberg" for the illness. "The more states that look, the more that find cases," he said.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

According to the governor, 90% of the children found with the illness in New York have either tested positive for the coronavirus or its antibodies.

The syndrome presents a wide range of symptoms, such as fever, abdominal pain and rash, caused by inflammation.

Contributing: Audrey McNamara