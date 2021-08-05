ActBlue, Democrats' online fundraising platform, stops processing donations for Cuomo

ActBlue, the Democratic Party's online fundraising platform, has stopped processing donations for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"You have attempted to make a contribution to a fundraising page that has no active recipients: either the page's owner has removed all committees or organizations from the page, or we have concluded processing contributions for these committees or organizations," an ActBlue fundraising page for Cuomo reads.

The fundraising organization confirmed it had made the decision to stop processing donations to the New York governor. Cuomo's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move comes after an investigation by the state attorney general found that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women, and as the state Assembly's Judiciary Committee said its impeachment investigation of Cuomo is nearly complete.

New York holds its next gubernatorial election in 2022, and Cuomo said in May 2019 that he planned to run for a fourth term. During the pandemic, Cuomo's popularity surged nationwide with his daily COVID-19 briefings which provided information about the coronavirus pandemic. The briefings calmed many Americans and earned him both a television Emmy and a $5 million book deal about his handling of the pandemic.

But earlier this year, he faced accusations of sexual harassment, leading to Attorney General Letitia James to open an investigation into the allegations. James announced earlier this week that the investigation concluded Cuomo had "sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law."

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium on Monday, July 26, 2021. Richard Drew / AP

Since James released the findings of the investigation, local, state and national politicians — including President Biden — have said Cuomo should resign. The state Assembly began an impeachment inquiry in March and said on Thursday that it expects to wrap it up soon.

ActBlue's decision cuts off grassroots, small-dollar donations to Cuomo. Since its founding in 2004, the digital technology organization has provided a vital fundraising tool for Democrats.