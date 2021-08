New York Governor Andrew Cuomo facing new probes in fallout over state AG's report Four district attorneys have opened their own investigations into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo after his state's Attorney General released a scathing report this week alleging he sexually harassed 11 women. The governor could also face civil lawsuits, with the attorney for the very first accuser to come forward, Lindsey Boylan, telling Jericka Duncan her client plans to sue for retaliation.