Watch Anderson Cooper transform into a White Walker

It's the beginning of the end for one of television's most successful, expensive and ambitious series. "Game of Thrones" starts its eighth and final season Sunday night, but not before "60 Minutes" correspondent Anderson Cooper goes behind the scenes to see how the show is produced.

As he visited the fantasy land of Westeros, Cooper was more than a reporter; he's also an avid fan of the series. But with his white hair and bright blue eyes, Cooper is more villain than hero. He admitted to "60 Minutes Overtime" that he has been told he resembles the pale, undead creatures that threaten mankind known as White Walkers.

Cooper visited the makeup effects studio in Kent, England, where the villains are created. Four hours—and layers of silicon—later, the show's makeup artists and costume team transformed him into a White Walker, one of the most feared characters in the series.

"It was really cool," he said.

Anderson Cooper's report on "Game of Thrones" airs on the next edition of 60 Minutes, Sunday April 14 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

The video above was produced by Ann Silvio and Lisa Orlando. It was edited by Lisa Orlando and Patrick Lee.