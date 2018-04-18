"I Feel Pretty": Why Amy Schumer refused to be retouched in her new movie

Emmy Award-winning actress and comedian Amy Schumer is best known for her raunchy sense of humor and laugh-out-loud performances in movies like "Trainwreck" and "Snatched." In her latest comedy, "I Feel Pretty," she plays Renee, a young woman struggling with self-doubt and insecurity who wakes up after a head injury thinking she looks like a supermodel.

Schumer sat down with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King to discuss why she thinks this is a role women will relate to and respond to backlash to the film's premise. In this preview of their conversation, Schumer tells King why she wouldn't let herself be retouched.

AMY SCHUMER: "I said, 'Do not retouch me in this movie. Do not retouch anything.'"

GAYLE KING: "You did?"

SCHUMER: "Yeah. You see my cellulite. You see my, my rolls, whatever….It's like, I feel great. And I just want, I want other women, other people to – to feel good about themselves. And I think walking out of this movie you really do."

KING: "You do. Drake has a great line in a song that he sings about you get on the scale, you worry about the pounds and men never notice."

SCHUMER: "Right."

KING: "I've always liked that line."

SCHUMER: "Yeah. And then Kendrick has that line, like, I wanna see the, like -- he's tired of the Photoshop. He wants cellulite, stretch marks. I'm, like, 'Well, here I am, Kendrick.'"