Amy Poehler blasts NRA for using "Parks and Rec" image

Amy Poehler is not pleased that the National Rifle Association used a gif of her character, Leslie Knope, from "Parks and Recreation" on Twitter. "Parks and Rec" was a cheery sitcom about community and local government.

The NRA used an image of Poehler's character saying, "Thank you," as the organization thanked its spokesperson, Dana Loesch, "for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members" at the Parkland CNN Town Hall on Wednesday.

.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members. pic.twitter.com/WDz7vujXfM — NRA (@NRA) February 22, 2018

"Parks and Rec" showrunner Michael Schur, who has been using his Twitter account to call for gun reform, tweeted at the NRA to take down their tweet.

"Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda," he wrote.

Schur also added that Poehler, who is not on Twitter, texted him a message to pass on: "Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said f**k off."

"Parks and Rec" star Nick Offerman also asked the NRA to take down the tweet, saying, "our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda - take it down and also please eat s**t."

The NRA has not taken down its tweet.