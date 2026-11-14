2 Americans die in suspected drowning incident in the Bahamas

Two Americans — a woman and a man — died after swimmers were swept away by strong ocean currents on the island of Bimini in the Bahamas, officials said.

The Royal Bahamas Police said in a statement on Friday that it received a call just before 3 p.m. on Friday about a possible drowning incident at the southern point of North Bimini, near the entrance of Bimini Harbour.

Police said the victims — identified only as a 38-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman — were part of a group swimming beyond an area marked with a warning sign cautioning against strong currents.

"While swimming, several individuals were reportedly swept away by the strong currents," police said. "A nearby ferry boat assisted some of the swimmers to safety."

The two Americans were unresponsive, and CPR was immediately administered, police said.

They were taken to a local clinic, where they were pronounced dead.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted, and the incident remains under investigation.