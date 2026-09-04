American Airlines passenger duct-taped to seat, plane diverted after mid-flight outburst

An American Airlines flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Newark made an unexpected stop in Baltimore late Thursday night due to a disruptive passenger, the Fort Worth-based airline confirmed Friday.

Video obtained by TMZ shows multiple members of the crew and other passengers working to restrain the man with duct tape. A picture from on board shows the man in a first-class seat with multiple loops of tape around his wrists, torso and head.

TMZ

TMZ, citing witnesses, reports that the man appeared to be drunk and started yelling at a passenger next to him. A flight attendant attempted to calm the situation, but he allegedly called her a racial slur and made homophobic comments. Witnesses said he then became violent, which prompted the crew to restrain him and the flight to be diverted, TMZ reported.

After law enforcement took the man off the plane, the flight continued on to Newark.

"The safety and security of our customers and team members is our top priority and we do not tolerate violence. We thank our team members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding," American Airlines said in a statement.

In a statement to CBS News, the FBI said the passenger is in custody on state charges, but agents are investigating.

"The FBI is currently conducting interviews to gather the facts and will consult with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland to determine if federal charges will be filed," the statement said.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect.