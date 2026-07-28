American Airlines ground stop issued nationwide after IT system outage, FAA says

American Airlines is under a national groundstop due to a system outage, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Tuesday evening.

According to the Air Traffic Control System Command Center, all airports and facilities are being impacted by the IT outage. Planes are currently landing, but not departing, according to FlightAware.

A post from the airline on X apologized for the outage and said its IT team is working "as quickly as possible to get the system restored."

"A technology issue briefly impacted connectivity for some of our systems on Tuesday evening," American Airlines said via X. "Systems are coming back online now and flights are departing again. We put a temporary ground stop in place while our teams worked to resolve the issue. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

This is a developing story and will be updated.