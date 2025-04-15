American Airlines to provide free Wi-Fi to some passengers, joining other carriers

American Airlines will offer loyalty program members free Wi-Fi beginning in January 2026.

The perk, which will be offered through a partnership with AT&T, will initially only be available to airline AAdvantage loyalty program members.

The airline will provide the service across two million flights annually, with about roughly 90% of its fleet, including 500 regional aircraft, equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi to make it available to passengers early next year. The move comes after rival United Airlines last year said it is introducing free Wi-Fi, provided by Starlink, for its MileagePlus members.

"Our customers greatly value staying connected while in the air, whether communicating with friends, getting work done, checking in on social media or streaming their favorite subscription services," American Airlines chief customer officer Heather Garboden said in a statement Tuesday. "We've been working diligently to outfit our aircraft with best-in-class high-speed Wi-Fi and together with AT&T are proud to offer those services at no cost to our most loyal customers."

In anticipation of the launch, American will conduct Wi-Fi tests on some routes to check the strength of the service, the airline said. It's already "surpassed performance expectations," according to American.

Currently, Wi-FI is available on some of American's flights, but the airline charges for the service. The price starts at $10, according to its website.

AT&T said consumers now want an internet connection wherever they go. "People want to be connected. Everywhere. All the time," AT&T spokesperson Jenifer Robertson said in a statement.