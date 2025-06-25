American Airlines flight returns to Las Vegas airport after flames, smoke come from engine midair

An American Airlines flight returned to Las Vegas' airport Wednesday morning after flames and smoke came from one of its engines midair, officials said. The plane landed safely and no injuries were reported.

American Airlines Flight 1665 took off from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas for Charlotte, North Carolina, at around 8:11 a.m. local time, according to Flightradar24, a flight-tracking website.

An airport spokesperson said that smoke came from its left engine after takeoff. Videos posted to social media showed smoke and flames coming from the engine while it was in flight.

The plane then returned to the airport around 8:20 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

American Airlines said that an inspection by a maintenance team found no evidence that the engine caught fire.

"The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally," the airline said in a statement. "We appreciate the professionalism of our crew and thank our team who are working to get our customers to their destinations as quickly as possible."

American said 153 passengers and six crew members were on board at the time of the incident. The plane, an Airbus A321, was being taken out of service to be evaluated.

The FAA will investigate the incident, the agency said.

