Watch CBS News
U.S.

American Airlines flight returns to Las Vegas airport after flames, smoke come from engine midair

By
Alex Sundby
Senior Editor
Alex Sundby is a senior editor at CBSNews.com. In addition to editing content, Alex also covers breaking news, writing about crime and severe weather as well as everything from multistate lottery jackpots to the July Fourth hot dog eating contest.
Read Full Bio
Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

Plane makes emergency landing in Las Vegas
American Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Las Vegas after mechanical issues 02:13

An American Airlines flight returned to Las Vegas' airport Wednesday morning after flames and smoke came from one of its engines midair, officials said. The plane landed safely and no injuries were reported.

American Airlines Flight 1665 took off from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas for Charlotte, North Carolina, at around 8:11 a.m. local time, according to Flightradar24, a flight-tracking website.

An airport spokesperson said that smoke came from its left engine after takeoff. Videos posted to social media showed smoke and flames coming from the engine while it was in flight. 

The plane then returned to the airport around 8:20 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

American Airlines said that an inspection by a maintenance team found no evidence that the engine caught fire.

"The aircraft taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally," the airline said in a statement. "We appreciate the professionalism of our crew and thank our team who are working to get our customers to their destinations as quickly as possible."

American said 153 passengers and six crew members were on board at the time of the incident. The plane, an Airbus A321, was being taken out of service to be evaluated.

The FAA will investigate the incident, the agency said.

Kris Van Cleave, Andres Gutierrez and Sarah Ploss contributed to this report.

Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor at CBSNews.com. In addition to editing content, Alex also covers breaking news, writing about crime and severe weather as well as everything from multistate lottery jackpots to the July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.