American Airlines pilot arrested at U.K. airport, suspected of being drunk; Philly-bound flight canceled

London -- Police say an American Airlines pilot has been arrested at Britain's Manchester Airport on suspicion of being drunk. The Greater Manchester Police force said Friday that police "received a report that an airline pilot may have been under the influence of alcohol" at the airport in northwestern England on Thursday morning.

Officers arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of performing an aviation function while over the prescribed alcohol limit. Police say the man, whose name was not released, has been bailed pending further inquiries.

American Airlines confirmed that a member of its air crew was detained at the airport Thursday. It says the flight, AA735 to Philadelphia, was canceled and passengers rebooked on other flights.

The airline released the following statement to CBS Philadelphia:

"American Airlines is aware of an incident involving a member of its crew at Manchester Airport earlier this morning. The employee was detained and the flight, AA735 to Philadelphia, has been cancelled. Safety is our highest priority and we apologize to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans, we have rebooked them on alternative flights. We are fully cooperating with local law enforcement and further questions should be referred to them."