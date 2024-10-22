American Airlines to boarding group cheats: Wait your turn

Expert offers tips for holiday, end of year travel Expert offers tips for holiday, end of year travel 02:26

Attention American Airlines passengers! If you're one of those overeager travelers who jumps the queue by boarding before your assigned group, the carrier is coming for you.

American Airlines told CBS MoneyWatch that it's piloting technology that alerts gate agents when customers try to board planes prematurely, meaning before their assigned boarding group has been instructed to line up at the gate. Such passengers' boarding passes will trigger an audible sound and display a message to gate agents. They will not be permitted to board and will instead be instructed to wait their turns.

"We are in the early phase of testing new technology used during the boarding process," the airline said in a statement. "The new technology is designed to ensure customers receive the benefits of priority boarding with ease and helps improve the boarding experience by providing greater visibility into boarding progress for our team."

"Some people are taking advantage"

The trial has been underway for several weeks at Albuquerque International Sunport in New Mexico, Tucson International Airport in Arizona and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Virginia. So far, the results have been positive, an airline spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch.

Customers pay for early-boarding privileges, or earn them by obtaining elite status with a particular airline. So passengers who haven't paid for the perks and cut the line can anger others, adding to the frustrations of flying.

"Some people are taking advantage of the situation because there is no automated process, and you can in theory board with any group," said Scott Keyes, founder of flight deals site Going.com.

Still, Keyes understands why passengers might want to skip lines to board early.

"The most important perk you get with early boarding is access to overhead bin space," Keyes said, noting that passengers that board later often have no choice but to gate check their bags, which can be inconvenient. They don't have access to their belongings in-flight and wait for their luggage to be returned to them at their destinations.

American Airlines did note that with the new system, gate agents still retain some discretion over the boarding process. For example, if members of a family or a group that is traveling together are in different boarding groups, a gate agent can allow the customer in a later group to board with their companions.