America today: Training kids to be first responders

Following the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, a program called "Stop the Bleed" began to teach civilians how to administer first-aid after a shooting. Some of those being trained aren't even teenagers yet.

In the clip above, Broward County Medical Director Dr. Peter Antevy tells 60 Minutes his 12-year-old son was so afraid of returning to school following the Parkland shooting that Antevy decided to help him by training him on how to stop bleeding. "My first instinct was, 'He needs a bleeding kit,'" Antevy said.

For more on 60 Minutes' report on the lethality of the AR-15 style rifle, click here.