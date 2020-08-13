AMC Theaters plans to open about two-thirds of its U.S. locations by September 3

AMC Theaters, the nation's largest theater chain, announced Wednesday that it plans to reopen approximately two-thirds of its U.S. locations by September 3. More than 100 U.S. theaters will reopen by August 20, AMC added.

AMC said all of its remaining U.S. locations will reopen when state and local authorities say it is safe to do so, but did not specify where it expected further delays. All of its theaters in the Middle East and Europe will reopen by August 26.

In the statement announcing the reopenings, the company provided a lengthy explanation of its plans to keep moviegoers safe — including limiting seating capacity, practicing social distancing, a mandatory mask policy, and extra cleaning and disinfecting.

"Nothing is more important to AMC than your safety, and your confidence in us to do what is right," the company said.

The company also teased new movies that will be available once the theater reopens, including the latest installment in the X-Men cinematic universe and Christopher Nolan's long-awaited "Tenet."

The announcement comes after months of speculation about when and how theaters will reopen. In June, the company said it expected to have 97-98% of its theaters open worldwide by mid-July. Days later, the company's reopening plan drew controversy for not requiring face masks — but AMC later reversed course and said all customers would be required to wear a mask.