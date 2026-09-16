Amazon raising starting pay to $20 an hour and adding Whole Foods perks, company says

Amazon will increase the minimum starting pay for full-time operations workers to $20 an hour and add grocery discounts for all U.S. workers, the e-commerce giant announced Wednesday.

The new hourly wage represents a $1 increase from its current starting level. With the bump, Amazon said average pay will now be $24 an hour for Amazon workers.

Operations workers at Amazon handle logistics, transportation and other work at its fulfillment centers.

Amazon also announced a series of new employee perks on Wednesday. Beginning Oct. 1, all U.S. employees will get 10% off eligible fresh groceries on Amazon.com and the Whole Foods website, and a 20% discount in-store at Whole Foods locations.

The Seattle-based company also said it is offering employee memberships with First Tech Federal Credit Union, which provides banking services, starting in late 2026. First Tech partners with major tech companies, including Intel and Microsoft.

Qualified employees, their spouses and their children will qualify for First Tech membership for life, meaning they can access it even after they leave the company, Amazon said in its release.

The new perks add to existing benefits such as free Prime memberships and healthcare insurance for eligible employees.

Amazon employs roughly 1.5 million workers total, according to FactSet. On its website, the company claims it has "created more jobs across America in the last decade than any other company."