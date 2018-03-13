Amazon recalls 260,000 portable chargers due to fire hazard

Amazon (AMZN) is recalling about 260,000 portable chargers that pose a fire and burn risk.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Tuesday said the online retailer had received 53 complaints about the AmazonBasics portable chargers overheating, including one consumer burned by battery acid and four reports of property damage from fire and smoke.

The CPSC said consumers should unplug and stop using the power banks, and contact Amazon for a refund. The retailer is contacting known purchasers directly.

CPSC

The chargers, which sold from December 2014 through July 2017 at Amazon.com, Amazon Bookstores and Amazon Pop-Up Stores, retailed for between $9 and $40.

Manufactured in China, the recall involves six versions of lithium-ion battery chargers/power banks, which were sold with or without a USB charger cable and a carry pouch. The AmazonBasics logo is printed on the front of the unit.