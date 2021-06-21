Amazon Echo Dot for $20 and more Amazon Prime Day Alexa deals

Amazon

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Alexa, what are the best Prime Day deals on Echo devices?

If you've been holding off on the purchase of an Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Auto or Echo Dot Kids for the last few months, that patience is about to be rewarded. Amazon is offering big discounts on Alexa-enabled devices for Amazon Prime Day, now through June 22.

Amazon's Echo line is a great choice for setting up a smart home, listening to music or checking the weather or news. And with prices slashed by up to 70%, now is definitely the time to grab a new device featuring Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa -- there likely won't be a sale like this again until the holiday shopping season at the end of the year.

Here are the top deals being offered on Amazon's top-rated Echo devices this Prime Day.

Echo Show 8 (2nd generation)

Amazon

The second-generation Echo Show 8 is the latest incarnation of the popular, multi-functioning gadget. Outfitted with a large, 8-inch HD touchscreen, it makes video calls, provides entertainment (via Netfilx, YouTube and more), streams music and even gives you a way to check in on your Ring video doorbell cams. (Pro tip: Ring video doorbells are also on deep discount for Amazon Prime Day.)

Regularly priced at $130, you can pick up a second-generation Echo Show 8 during Prime Day for just $95.

Echo Auto

Amazon

Your house may already be outfitted with Alexa, but is your car? Echo Auto connects to the Alexa app on your phone and plays through car speakers via Bluetooth or auxiliary input. Use it to stream music, get directions and find out the weather, all hands-free while driving. It's easy to install too: It securely mounts on car vents, with no extra equipment needed.

The Echo Auto is one of Amazon's biggest deals this Prime Day: Normally $50, it's on sale for just $15 now through Prime Day. That's a savings of 70%.

Echo Dot (4th generation)

Amazon

The fourth-generation Echo Dot, released in 2020, is the newest (and best-selling) smart speaker from Amazon. It doesn't have a display screen, opting instead for an updated, spherical design.

More than just a music listening device, the Dot connects with all the other Alexa gadgets in the home, including other Echo Dots, so you can play music throughout the house simultaneously. It also controls smart home devices such as light bulbs, smart thermostats and locks.

The Echo Dot is half price for Prime Day, now available for just $25.

Echo Dot (3rd generation)

Amazon

This earlier version of the Echo Dot is more cost-efficient than the newer model. If you don't mind the older, less futuristic design, it essentially offers the same features.

The third-generation Echo Dot is half price during Prime Day as well, selling for $20 now through Tuesday.

Echo Dot with Clock (4th generation)

Amazon

This souped up version of the fourth-generation Echo Dot has one feature that the original does not: A clock. It's a smart replacement for an old-school bedroom alarm clock -- wake-up alarms are set via voice command (the alarm can be snoozed via voice command as well).

It is a whopping 40% off on Prime Day, slashed to $35 from it's regular price of $60.

Echo Dot Kids (fourth generation)

Amazon

The adorable Echo Dot Kids, available in panda and tiger designs, offers kid-friendly features: Young ones can ask Alexa questions, play music and games, set alarms, hear bedtime stories and more, all under the guidance of parental controls.

Each purchase comes with a year's subscription to Amazon Kids+, offering access to interactive games, kid-friendly Audible books and educational programming. Normally priced at $60, the Echo Dot Kids has been reduced to $35 for Amazon Prime Day.