Amazon Prime Day deals: Instant Pot, Keurig and other kitchen appliances on sale now

It's Amazon Prime Day, and that means there is no better time to refresh your kitchen essentials (or get that trendy piece of cookware) than right now. Amazon's Prime Day deals include big sales on the hottest kitchen gadgets and most popular brands, including Instant Pot, Cuisinart, Keurig, Lodge and more. But hurry: These deals only last during Amazon's epic Prime Day sale, now through June 22. Then, they're gone.

When you shop Amazon Prime Day, you'll save money on kitchen essentials and kitchen gadgets such as stand mixers, air fryers, immersion blenders and stainless steel cookware sets. Most Instant Pots are on-sale right now on Amazon for up to 40% off their regular listed prices. There are great deals to be had on coffee makers, too, while dutch ovens are more than 50% off their regular listed prices during Amazon's Prime Day deals event. Be sure to hurry. These deals are going fast and selling out.

Amazon's Prime Day deals run through June 22 or until supplies last.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 pressure cooker (8 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

The 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Crisp can perform 11 different functions. This machine is a pressure cooker and air fryer, sure, but it also sautés, steams, slow cooks, sous vides, warms, roasts, bakes, broil and dehydrates food. The interior pot is dishwasher-safe and BPA-, PFOA- and PTFE-free.

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp has a list price is $200. It's on sale for Amazon Prime Day for $140, a 30% discount.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 pressure cooker (6 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

The 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus is half off its list price for Amazon Prime Day. This 4.7-star-rated Instant Pot model has 15 customizable programs: pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, soup, broth, cake, egg, rice, bean, grain, porridge, oatmeal, sterilize, yogurt and sous vide. The lid and inner pot are dishwasher-safe, and the stainless steel sides resist fingerprints.

This versatile Instant Pot Duo Plus is priced at $55 for Amazon Prime Day.

Instant Vortex Plus



Instant Pot via Amazon

It's not just pressure cookers on sale for Amazon Prime Day: The 6-in-1 Instant Vortex Plus air fryer from Instant Pot is on sale for 30% off list price. The Vortex features customizable one-touch programs for air frying, roasting, broiling, dehydrating, baking and reheating. It holds up to 4 quarts of food and heats up to 400 degrees.

You can pick one up for $70 now through Tuesday, while supplies last.

Cuisinart 10-piece stainless steel cookware set

Cuisinart via Amazon

All this cooking you've been doing during the pandemic has probably beat up your pots and pans, so grab some new ones during Amazon's Prime Day sale. This 10-piece stainless steel set by Cuisinart is more than 30% off list price. All ten pieces are dishwasher safe. Set includes a lifetime warranty.

Dash Tasti Crisp electric air fryer

Dash via Amazon

This aqua-hued air fryer from Dash will give your kitchen counter a pop of color, without taking up too much valuable counter space. This sleek kitchen appliance is half the weight and size of a standard air fryer, making it a great option for small kitchens and apartment dwellers. It holds up to 2 quarts of food and features an auto-shut off function to prevent overcooking. It also comes with a recipe guide.

Dash Chef Series Deluxe immersion blender

Dash via Amazon

This five-speed handheld immersion blender does more than just blend. The Dash kitchen gadget comes with blender and whisk attachments, a masher, food processor attachments, food processor blades, a grating and slicing plate, an emulsifier plate and dough hooks.

Delish by Dash stand mixer

Dash via Amazon

These 10.5-inch tall stand mixers from Dash won't clutter your kitchen, and they weigh less than 5 pounds so they're easy to put away. The candy-hued machines hold 3.5 quarts of ingredients, and feature a tilting head and an adjustable slide to add or reincorporate ingredients while mixing.

Dash stand mixers come with a one-year manufacturer warranty. All non-electric parts are dishwasher safe.

Dash Everyday bread maker

Dash via Amazon

This Dash Everyday bread maker combines ingredients, kneads the dough, lets bread rise and then bakes it all. It comes with 12 pre-programmed modes, including white, French, whole wheat, ultra-fast, sweet, gluten-free, artisan, jam, cake and more. There is even an automatic filling dispenser on the bread maker for toppings such as nuts, seeds and fruit.

SodaStream Fizzi one-touch sparkling water maker bundle

SodaStream via Amazon

Start making sparkling water at home with the press of a button with the Sodastream Fizzi. This bundle, now more than 30% off for Amazon Prime Day, includes two 60-liter carbon dioxide cylinders, three 1-liter carbonating bottles and two flavors of Bubly drops to give your sparkling water some flavor.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Keurig via Amazon

This slim-design Keurig machine is 55% off for Amazon Prime Day. The must-have coffee maker is less than 5-inches wide so it won't clutter your kitchen counter. It has a 46-ounce reservoir that lets you brew up to four cups of coffee before refilling. Choose between an 8-ounce, 10-ounce or a 12-ounce cup when brewing.

Lodge Enameled Dutch Oven

Lodge via Amazon

Looking for cookware that makes a statement? Thus lilac-hued dutch oven is 64% off during Amazon's Prime Day deals event. Its porcelain enamel coating is heat-tolerant and impervious to water and other substances that eat away at pretty exteriors. This 6-quart pot is also on sale in the shades "storm blue" and "sandalwood."

Sold out: Cuisinart 12 Piece Color Knife Set

Cuisinart via Amazon

This rainbow-hued Cuisinart knife set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. Plus, these pretty knives come with a lifetime warranty.