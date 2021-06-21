Amazon Prime Day deals: Crest 3D Whitestrips and Waterpik are on deep discount in time for summer

Wera Rodsawang via Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to stock up on everything you need to brighten up your smile and keep your gums nice and healthy. In addition to all the Prime Day deals on streaming devices, deals on televisions and deals on kitchen appliances such as the Instant Pot, there are big deals on dental hygiene and teeth whitening products, too.

Whitening strips, mouthwash, water flossers, electric toothbrushes and more -- all from top brands such as Crest, Waterpik and Oral-B -- are majorly marked down as part of Amazon's biggest shopping event of the year.

To simplify your Amazon Prime Day shopping experience, CBS Essentials has rounded up the most interesting deals from best-known brands on the most highly rated dental care products Amazon sells. All sales listed run through June 22, or while supplies last.

Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips teeth whitening kit

Crest via Amazon

Invest in whiter teeth for a fraction of the cost with one of the most popular whitening kits on Amazon. This kit from Crest includes 20 treatments, delivering noticeable results in 3 days and full results in 20 days (when used daily for 30 minutes a day). You don't need to take the packaging's word that it works, though -- Amazon reviewers rave about this 4.6-star-rated teeth whitening treatment.

This box of Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips is on sale right now for $28, more than 44% off its $48 pre-Prime Day price.

Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light dental whitening kit

Crest via Amazon

Another popular teeth whitening option -- and with a 4.5-star rating, a highly reviewed option too -- Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light are on sale for Amazon Prime Day. This kit consists of 20 strips and a lightweight, disposable, water-resistant, handheld device that weakens stains with light. All told, it's enough for 10 treatments; results last for up to 36 months.

This box of Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light is on sale right now for $40, 33% off its $60 pre-Prime Day price.

Fairywill rechargeable electric toothbrush

Fairywill via Amazon

Fairywill is one of the highest-rated (4.6 stars) electric toothbrushes, with reviewers praising its performance and surprisingly low price. It vibrates up to 40,000 strokes per minute (more than some Sonicare models) in order to remove plaque and stains from your teeth. This set includes 8 brush heads (6 soft and 2 hard bristles), a carrying case and a charging base. This Fairywell rechargeable electric toothbrush set, which normally retails for $30, is priced at just $21 for Prime Day.

The pink Fairywell rechargeable electric toothbrush has a $4 coupon available, which brings the price down to $17.

Crest 3D White Diamond Strong mouthwash

Crest via Amazon

Looking for a teeth-whitening option that doesn't require a 30- or 60-minute daily treatment? Check out Crest 3D White Diamond Strong strengthening and teeth-whitening mouthwash (sodium fluoride 0.02%), also on sale for Amazon Prime Day. You can get a pack of four 16-ounce bottles in clean mint flavor for $18, a 30% discount off the $26 pre-Prime Day price.

Oral-B Pro Smartseries 5000 rechargeable electric toothbrush

Oral-B via Amazon

A 2019 study published in the Journal of Clinical Periodontology confirmed that using an electric toothbrush can help prevent dental problems in the long-term. If you don't already own one, Prime Day is a good time to buy: The Bluetooth-enabled Oral-B Pro Smartseries 5000 rechargeable electric toothbrush is on sale for $60 this Prime Day, 40% off its $100 pre-Prime Day Price.

Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush with artificial intelligence

Oral-B via Amazon

Why would you want a toothbrush that comes with artificial intelligence? Well, this high-tech toothbrush from Oral-B is basically an oral personal trainer that connects to your smartphone, guiding you through daily brushing sessions, instructing you how much pressure to use and reminding you when you miss a spot. You can take it with you too, thanks to its 14-day battery life and included travel case.

The 4.7-star-rated Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush is on sale for $100, a discount of 31% off its $145 pre-Prime Day price.

Waterpik Aquarius water flosser

Waterpik via Amazon

The American Dental Association-accepted Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser (WP-660) removes up to 99.9% of plaque from treated areas. It features 10 pressure settings, 7 tips so multiple family members can use it and a 22-ounce reservoir that holds 90 seconds of water capacity.

The 4.7-star-rated oral irrigator for teeth comes in five colors and is on sale for $40, a big $30 discount off its pre-Prime Day price.

