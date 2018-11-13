Amazon HQ2 to land in New York and Northern Virginia

Amazon has confirmed the location of its second headquarters, saying it will split the site between New York City and northern Virginia, the company announced Tuesday. The ecommerce giant will receive $1.8 billion in incentives from New York and $573 million from Virginia as part of its promise to create 25,000 high-paying jobs in each location, the company said.

Amazon's New York City headquarters will be in Long Island City, Queens, a neighborhood across the East River from Manhattan that has changed from an industrial hub to a rapidly gentrifying, mixed-use mecca.

The announcement ends a 14-month bidding war among 238 cities vying for the new Amazon headquarters.

This is a developing story...