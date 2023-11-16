Amazon shoppers in 2024 will be able to buy a Hyundai directly from the retailer's site

Starting in 2024, people in the market for a car for the first time will be able to buy a vehicle on Amazon, the e-commerce giant and Hyundai Motor Co. announced on Thursday.

Dealerships will be able to sell the Korean company's vehicles directly to customers on Amazon's website, which currently lets people pick a vehicle from multiple manufacturers but not actually make the purchase. Customers who buy a Hyundai on Amazon will have the choice of picking their vehicle up at a nearby dealership or having it delivered.

"This new shopping experience will create another way for dealers to build awareness of their selection and offer convenience to their customers," Amazon and Hyundai said in a blog post.

Under the partnership, Amazon will effectively serve as the middleman between the buyer and the dealership, as car manufacturers are limited or prohibited from selling vehicles directly to consumers in nearly all 50 states.

Tesla has skirted those rules by selling its cars directly through its website, prompting lawsuits against the company by dealerships in numerous states.

In addition to virtual showrooms, Amazon's site already offers car parts and other related products, including tires.