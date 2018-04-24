Amazon car delivery now available for some Prime members

Amazon's newest feature is available to the public today. Amazon Key In-Car allows Prime members to get deliveries to your car while you're at work.

The Seattle company said Tuesday that it has begun delivering packages in 37 cities to Prime members who own newer General Motors or Volvo vehicles. The feature comes six months after the online shopping giant rolled out Amazon Key, a method to let delivery people enter unoccupied homes.

Deliveries are available to Prime members with 2015 year or newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicles with GM's OnStar connected-car service, and those with a 2015 or newer Volvo vehicle with an active Volvo On Call account.

Packages will be placed in the trunks of cars parked in publicly accessible areas like a customer's home or workplace, and then secured, the company said.

Amazon Prime customers need to download the Amazon Key app and sign up for Amazon Key In-Car service. From there, they can link their connected car and start their Amazon orders. No additional hardware or devices are needed. The Amazon Key app notifies customers if their car is parked in range of a delivery area.