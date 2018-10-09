2018 American Music Awards list of winners

Taylor Swift won three awards at the 2018 American Music Awards, including the biggest honor of the night, artist of the year. The three AMAs made her the most decorated musician ever in AMA history. Swift made her first awards show performance at the AMAs in three years with "I Did Something Bad."

Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the American Music Awards, where fans voted for the winners. The show aired Tuesday on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles; Swift, Cardi B, Post Malone, Camila Cabello were among the performers.

Cardi B, who was tied with Drake for the most AMA nominations, won the first award of the night for favorite rap/hip-hop artist.

Read a recap of the night's biggest moments from the CBS News' live blog here.

Artist of the year

Taylor Swift

New artist of the year

Camila Cabello



Country male artist

Kane Brown

Pop/rock album

"Reputation" by Taylor Swift

Soul/R&B album

"?" by XXXTentacion



Pop/rock duo or group

Migos



Adult contemporary artist

Shawn Mendes

Country female artist

Carrie Underwood

Pop/rock song

"Havana" by Camila Cabello

Soul/R&B male artist

Khalid

Tour of the year

Taylor Swift

Pop/rock male artist

Post Malone



Rap/hip-hop artist