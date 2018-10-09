CBSN
By Andrea Park CBS News October 9, 2018, 10:47 PM

2018 American Music Awards list of winners

Carrie Underwood accepts Favorite Female Artist - Country onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift won three awards at the 2018 American Music Awards, including the biggest honor of the night, artist of the year. The three AMAs made her the most decorated musician ever in AMA history. Swift made her first awards show performance at the AMAs in three years with "I Did Something Bad." 

Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the American Music Awards, where fans voted for the winners. The show aired Tuesday on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles; Swift, Cardi B, Post Malone, Camila Cabello were among the performers. 

Cardi B, who was tied with Drake for the most AMA nominations, won the first award of the night for favorite rap/hip-hop artist. 

Artist of the year 

  • Taylor Swift

New artist of the year 

  • Camila Cabello

Country male artist

  • Kane Brown

Pop/rock album 

  • "Reputation" by Taylor Swift

Soul/R&B album

  • "?" by XXXTentacion

Pop/rock duo or group

  • Migos

Adult contemporary artist

  • Shawn Mendes

Country female artist

  • Carrie Underwood

Pop/rock song

  • "Havana" by Camila Cabello

Soul/R&B male artist 

  • Khalid

Tour of the year

  • Taylor Swift

Pop/rock male artist

  • Post Malone

Rap/hip-hop artist

  • Cardi B
