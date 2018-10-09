2018 American Music Awards list of winners

Taylor Swift won three awards at the 2018 American Music Awards, including the biggest honor of the night, artist of the year. The three AMAs made her the most decorated musician ever in AMA history. Swift made her first awards show performance at the AMAs in three years with "I Did Something Bad."
Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the American Music Awards, where fans voted for the winners. The show aired Tuesday on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles; Swift, Cardi B, Post Malone, Camila Cabello were among the performers.
Cardi B, who was tied with Drake for the most AMA nominations, won the first award of the night for favorite rap/hip-hop artist.
Read a recap of the night's biggest moments from the CBS News' live blog here.
Artist of the year
- Taylor Swift
New artist of the year
- Camila Cabello
Country male artist
- Kane Brown
Pop/rock album
- "Reputation" by Taylor Swift
Soul/R&B album
- "?" by XXXTentacion
Pop/rock duo or group
- Migos
Adult contemporary artist
- Shawn Mendes
Country female artist
- Carrie Underwood
Pop/rock song
- "Havana" by Camila Cabello
Soul/R&B male artist
- Khalid
Tour of the year
- Taylor Swift
Pop/rock male artist
- Post Malone
Rap/hip-hop artist
- Cardi B