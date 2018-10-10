CBSN

2018 American Music Awards red carpet

    • Cardi B

      Cardi B attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Click through to see more photos from the AMAs red carpet. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Carrie Underwood

      Carrie Underwood attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Dua Lipa

      Dua Lipa attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Taylor Swift

      Taylor Swift attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Ty Dolla Sign

      Ty Dolla Sign attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Dua Lipa

      Dua Lipa attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • the Chainsmokers

      Alex Pall (L) and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers attend the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Bad Bunny and J Balvin

      Bad Bunny (L) and J Balvin attend the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • G-Eazy

      G-Eazy attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Bebe Rexha

      Bebe Rexha attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Tracee Ellis Ross

      Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Lauren Jauregui

      Lauren Jauregui attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Evan Ross

      Evan Ross attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • 2018 American Music Awards - Arrivals

      NCT 127 attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Halsey

      Halsey attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Amber Heard

      Amber Heard attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Kelsea Ballerini

      Kelsea Ballerini attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Taylor Swift

      Taylor Swift attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Thomas Rhett

      Thomas Rhett attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Camila Cabello

      Camila Cabello attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Macaulay Culkin

      Macaulay Culkin attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Vanessa Hudgens

      Vanessa Hudgens attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Khalid

      Khalid attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles. 

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Shawn Mendes

      Shawn Mendes attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Tyra Banks

      Tyra Banks attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Leighton Meester

      Leighton Meester attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Rami Malek

      Rami Malek attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Post Malone

      Post Malone attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Rita Ora

      Rita Ora attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Ciara

      Ciara attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Cardi B

      Cardi B attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • John Stamos

      John Stamos attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Gladys Knight

      Gladys Knight attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Amandla Stenberg

      Amandla Stenberg attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Busy Philipps

      Busy Philipps attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Heidi Klum

      Heidi Klum attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Jennifer Lopez

      Jennifer Lopez attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Offset

      Offset attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Carrie Underwood

      Carrie Underwood attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    • Constance Wu

      Constance Wu attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • G-Eazy and Halsey

      G-Eazy (L) and Halsey attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    • Ella Mai

      Ella Mai attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Chloe X Halle

      Chloe X Halle attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images