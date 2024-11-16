A week before Texas mom Alyssa Burkett's murder, the killer received a text: "I hope you handle it"

After Alyssa Burkett was murdered, detectives quickly learned that the prime suspect was the father of her child, Andrew Beard. But as the investigation unfolded, they would find out that Beard wasn't the only one involved in the murder plot.

Take a look inside the investigation.

Oct. 2, 2020 | 9 a.m.

On the morning of Oct. 2, 2020, Alyssa Burkett parked outside the Greentree Apartments leasing office when a man in a black Ford Expedition pulled into the spot next to her. He got out of his SUV and shot Burkett through the driver's side window. Carrollton Police Department

Shortly after 24-year-old Alyssa Burkett pulled into her parking space at work in Carrollton, Texas, a man with a gun shot her in the head through her car window and fled.

On a window at the Greentree Apartments leasing office "there was a blood handprint smear where Alyssa (Burkett) was trying to get anyone to come out and help her," said Carrollton Police Sgt. Michael Harding. Carrollton Police Department

Burkett survived the gun blast, got out of her car and tried to get help. Her bloody hand left a print on the office window.

The assailant saw Burkett running and chased after her. He stabbed and slashed Alyssa 44 times and left the scene in his black SUV.

Andrew Beard, left, and Alyssa Burkett with their daughter Willow. Lizatte Bowers/Alyssa Burkett, Facebook

When Burkett's mother, Teresa Collard, arrived at the scene, she immediately gave detectives a name: Andrew Beard. Beard was the father of Burkett's 1-year-old child, Willow.

Oct. 2, 2020 | 12 p.m.

Andrew Beard, right, is seen with an officer in a resized still from police bodycam video during a stop for an alleged traffic violation on the day Alyssa Burkett was killed. Carrollton Police Department

Hours after the murder, police officers stopped Beard in his white Ford F-150 pickup truck. His fiancée, Holly Elkins, and baby Willow were with him. Beard was told he could leave the scene, but he couldn't return home. Officers also seized his pickup truck.

Oct. 2, 2020 | 9 p.m.

A tracking device found on Alyssa Burkett's car. Carrollton Police Department

Later that night, police searched Beard's home and found a GPS tracker battery and charging stations that matched a tracking device detectives discovered under Burkett's car earlier that day.

The gun silencer found in Andrew Beard's home. Carrollton Police Department

Investigators also uncovered what they believed to be an unregistered gun silencer.

Oct. 3, 2020 | 12 p.m.

Vials of dark colored makeup and a pair of cut up hiking boots were found during a search of Andrew Beard's pickup truck. Carrollton Police Department

The next day, detectives searched Beard's white F-150 pickup truck and found a backpack. Inside, they uncovered two bottles of dark brown makeup, and a pair of men's hiking boots that had been cut into pieces and were soaking in bleach.

Oct. 3, 2020

Police learned Andrew Beard had bought the black SUV specifically to commit the murder. Carrollton Police Department

Later that night, police located that black Ford SUV the assailant drove to the scene. It was found abandoned less than a mile from Beard's house.

During a search of Andrew Beard's SUV, Carrollton Police found part of his disguise: a fake beard. Carrolton Police Department

When detectives searched the SUV, they found a fake beard smeared with dark brown makeup.

Oct. 5, 2020

Three days after Alyssa Burkett was killed, Beard turned himself in to Carrolton, Texas, police. Carrolton Police Department

When Beard learned there was a warrant for his arrest, he turned himself in to the Carrollton Police Department. He was charged with murder.

Oct. 6, 2020

Beard's fiancée, Holly Elkins, voluntarily went to speak with detectives at the Carrollton Police Department.

Holly Elkins is interviewed by Carrollton Police detectives Jeremy Chevallier and Michael Harding. Carrolton Police Department

During the interview, Elkins told investigators that Beard was at home with her on the morning of the murder. She also described herself as a "stage 5 clinger girlfriend," and said she would have known if Beard left the house that morning.

Oct. 6, 2020 | 1:30 p.m.

Some of Holly Elkins' internet searches. Carrollton Police Department

After her interview, investigators said Elkins made the following internet searches:

"Can I not be brought to court if I have a psychiatrist note?" "vulnerable patients going to court" "contact psychiatrist in Dallas" "Can I not be subpoenaed to jail if I have a mental issue?"

Oct. 29, 2020

Beard spent two weeks behind bars before he was released on bond. Carrollton Police Det. Jeremy Chevallier said he was worried about baby Willow's safety, so he reached out to the federal government to take the case under federal firearm laws.

Because detectives found an unregistered silencer during the search of Beard's home, the federal government agreed to take the case.

Andrew Beard was rearrested and charged with cyberstalking using a dangerous weapon resulting in death. Carrollton Police Department

Eight days after he bonded out, Beard was rearrested and ultimately charged with cyberstalking using a dangerous weapon resulting in death.

July 15, 2022

In June 2022, Beard pleaded guilty to cyberstalking and using a dangerous weapon resulting in death.

A year and nine months after Alyssa Burkett was killed, Andrew Beard spoke to the FBI as part of a plea deal. FBI

One month later, he spoke to the FBI as part of a plea deal. And he had a lot to say about Elkins' involvement in Burkett's murder.

"…It was…'this is how you're gonna do this,' it was, '… you're gonna wear this dark makeup …' That was her plan…that's how it's gonna be done," Beard told the FBI.

May 24, 2023

Beard was sentenced to 43 years in federal prison.

June 21, 2023

After speaking with Beard, the FBI spent about a year building a case against Elkins.

Investigators found internet searches and a Walgreens receipt that connected her to the crime.

Text messages between Holly Elkins and Andrew Beard. Carrollton Police Department

They also dug into text messages between Elkins and Beard. In a text sent to Beard one week before Burkett's murder, Elkins wrote, "I hope you handle it I'm not coming home to b**s***"

Elkins was indicted on three charges: conspiracy to stalk, stalking using a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury and death and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

July 6, 2023

Holly Elkins was arrested by federal agents almost three years after Alyssa Burkett's death. Johnson County Sheriff's Office

Elkins was arrested at the Miami airport by federal agents after returning from a trip to the Dominican Republic.

April 9 – 16, 2024

Andrew Beard and Holly Elkins with Willow, the daughter Beard shared with Alyssa Burkett. Lizette Bowers

Elkins' trial began at the federal courthouse in downtown Dallas. After six days, the case went to the jury.

April 17, 2024

Holly Elkins Stephen Green

The jury deliberated for about an hour-and-a-half before they found Elkins guilty on all counts. On Aug. 15, 2024, Elkins was sentenced to two life terms.