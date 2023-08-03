Black fraternity and engineers group pull conventions out of Florida, over state's "racist policies"

Florida blasted for its Black history curriculum: "They want to replace history with lies"

Two of the nation's largest organizations that cater to Black professionals say they're moving their annual conventions out of Florida because the governor and state lawmakers have become increasingly insensitive to people of color.

Fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha said recently its convention was scheduled to take place in Orlando in 2025, but the organization is now looking elsewhere because of "Governor Ron DeSantis' harmful, racist, and insensitive policies against the Black community." Moving the convention will cost Florida millions of dollars in economic activity, the group's president Willis Lonzer III said.

"In this environment of manufactured division and attacks on the Black community, Alpha Phi Alpha refuses to direct a projected $4.6 million convention economic impact to a place hostile to the communities we serve," Lonzer III said in a statement. "Although we are moving our convention from Florida, Alpha Phi Alpha will continue to support the strong advocacy of Alpha Brothers and other advocates fighting against the continued assault on our communities in Florida by Governor Ron DeSantis."

The fraternity's move came a few weeks after members of the National Society of Black Engineers announced the group will no longer be holding its 2024 convention in Orlando as previously planned.. The "political climate in Florida seeks to undermine" what NSBE stands for, the organization told Spectrum News.

"When we're looking at all that's going on down in Florida right now, we're thinking about, 'Is that the backdrop we want for this celebration?'" Avery Layne, NSBE's chairperson, told Inside Higher Ed.

Layne and Lonzer III are referring, in part, to the recent actions by Florida's education board to censor the teaching of African American history. Some of the curriculum changes include a positive spin on slavery that includes lessons on the how "slaves developed skills" that could be used for "personal benefit," according to a copy of the state's academic standards reviewed by CBS News. Such modifications, combined with Florida and Governor Ron DeSantis' reluctance to offer critical race theory classes, pushed the NAACP in May to issue a travel advisory against the state, labeling it "openly hostile" to African Americans.

Other groups may follow

Another Black fraternity — Omega Psi Phi — is scheduled to have its national convention in Tampa next year, but its leaders haven't said if the organization will relocate.

DeSantis' office and state tourism officials didn't immediately respond to a request from CBS MoneyWatch for comment Thursday.

Tourism is big business in Florida with the state welcoming 137.6 million visitors in 2022, a 13% increase over 2021. Visitors contributed $101.9 billion to the state's economy and supported more than 1.7 million jobs in 2021, according to the most recent data from Visit Florida.

Disney World, one of the biggest draws for tourists, has also been engaged in an ongoing dispute with DeSantis. Most recently, Disney canceled a $1 billion plan to build a campus in Florida. The feud started after Disney publicly criticized the state's "Don't Say Gay" law.