Florida blasted for its Black history curriculum: "They want to replace history with lies" The Florida State Board of Education released a controversial new school curriculum this week that was immediately criticized for its depiction of African American history. One section of the curriculum reads that its "instruction includes how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit." In a fiery speech Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris said of the curriculum: "They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us." Manuel Bojorquez reports.