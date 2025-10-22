Accused Hamas conspirator pleads not guilty in Louisiana to allegedly helping with Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel

LAFAYETTE, LA — Mahmoud Amin Ya'qub al-Muhtadi, a man accused of participating in Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack in Israel, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in federal court in Louisiana.

Al-Muhtadi, 33, appeared before a judge for an arraignment in an orange prison jumpsuit, shackled at the hands and feet. As he entered the courtroom, he stumbled slightly over his shackles. He greeted his attorneys and interpreter, who had flown in to Lafayette for the hearing, with a "Good afternoon."

The judge informed al-Muhtadi he had been indicted by a grand jury on two counts — conspiracy to provide material support to a terror organization resulting in death and fraud and misuse of visa permits.

Mahmoud Amin Ya'qub al-Muhtadi loads a gun at his home in Oklahoma. United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana

In court documents unsealed last week, Al-Muhtadi is accused of being a member of the National Resistance Brigades, the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a paramilitary group that has fought alongside Hamas and participated in the 2023 attack.

Prosecutors claim he coordinated a "group of armed fighters" to cross into Israel after hearing about Hamas' attack. He allegedly told one man to "bring the rifles" and another to "get ready." Prosecutors say he also sent messages asking for ammunition and a bulletproof vest for another man.

Al-Muhtadi submitted a U.S. visa application in June 2024, where, according to court documents, he denied being a member or representative of a terror organization, having any skills or training, including firearm usage, and ever engaging in terrorist activities.

Al-Muhtadi is one of the first to face charges in a U.S. court for allegedly helping Hamas with the attack.

On Wednesday, al-Muhtadi told the judge he understood the counts before him and pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution reminded the judge that deportation to Israel would be a possible penalty in this case. The max penalty for the first count is life in prison, the max penalty for the latter is 10 years. Both counts are connected to his alleged involvement with the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack against Israel. He's also accused of lying on his visa application form to gain entry into the U.S.

For now, his attorney waived his right to a detention hearing, and al-Muhtadi signed the waiver in court. Thus, the judge said she is issuing an order for detention pending trial.

The prosecution noted to the judge that the case is complex, involving classified documents litigation, and will therefore require certain classified information protections under the Patriot Act. They said they plan to propose a protective order governing discovery in the case.

After the hearing ended, al-Muhtadi's attorney, Aaron Adams, was heard telling his client, "so far so good." The defendant was heard asking Adams more about jail conditions, including how his family is doing.

Asked about that conversation, Adams said, "no comment."

Prosecutors in the case also declined to comment and referred all press inquiries to a public relations spokesperson. CBS News has sent emails to that spokesperson for comment.