Knopf to publish posthumous memoir of Alexey Navalny in October

Deceased Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny's posthumous memoir will be published in October by Alfred A. Knopf. The U.S. publisher is calling the book, titled "Patriot," Navalny's "final letter to the world."

Navalny, who was Russian President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken critic, began writing the memoir in 2020, after a near-fatal poisoning that he alleged was carried out by the Kremlin. He died in February at the age of 47, while serving a 19-year sentence in a Russian penal colony for charges of "extremism."

The memoir tells the full story of Navalny's life in his own words, including his youth, his marriage and family, his commitment to advocating for Russian democracy and freedom, and multiple attempts on his life, according to a press release from Knopf. It also includes previously unreleased correspondence from prison.

Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, called the book "a testament not only to Alexey's life, but to his unwavering commitment to the fight against dictatorship — a fight he gave everything for, including his life," in a statement shared by Knopf.

But this is not how Navalnaya expected her late husband to release his autobiography. "I thought we'd be around 80 years old, and he'd be sitting at the computer by the open window, typing away. And I would be grumbling about the grandchildren coming soon, telling him he's busy with nonsense," the 47-year-old widow wrote in a post on X.

She added that the memoir will be released simultaneously in at least 11 different languages around the world, including Russian. A first print of 500,000 copies will be published by Knopf on October 22.