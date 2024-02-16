Watch Live: Biden speaks about Alexey Navalny's reported death

President Joe Biden will be speaking Friday afternoon at the White House about the reported death of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition leader, died in a Russian penal colony, prison authorities said Friday. The prison authority said Navalny "felt unwell" after going for a walk on Friday and "almost immediately" lost consciousness. Resuscitation measures were attempted, but emergency doctors confirmed his death. He had survived at least two previous suspected poisoning attempts.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is in Germany for the Munich Security Conference, said if the reports of his death were confirmed, "this would be a further sign of Putin's brutality. Whatever story they tell, let us be clear: Russia is responsible."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken also blamed Putin and said that if the reports are accurate, "[Navalny's] death in a Russian prison and the fixation and fear of one man only underscores the weakness and rot at the heart of the system that Putin has built. Russia is responsible for this."

How to watch President Biden's remarks on reported death of Alexey Navalny

What : President Biden speaks on the reported death of Alexey Navalny

: President Biden speaks on the reported death of Alexey Navalny Date: Feb. 16, 2024

Time: 12 p.m.

Location: White House

White House Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.