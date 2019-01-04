Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to critics of leaked college video with a new dance

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has responded to a "leaked" video from her college years, which shows her dancing on a roof. The polarizing video was originally shared by Twitter users attempting to shame Ocasio-Cortez. Many felt the plan backfired, and it actually made her seem fun.

In a new video posted to her Twitter on Friday, the newly-elected congresswoman danced to "War (What Is It Good For?)" by Edwin Starr.

I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous. Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! 💃🏽 Have a great weekend everyone :) pic.twitter.com/9y6ALOw4F6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez posted the tongue-in-cheek video on Friday around noon. The "leaked" video from Ocasio-Cortez's days at Boston University was posted by an anonymous Twitter user on Thursday.

Here is America's favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is...

...High School video of "Sandy" Ocasio-Cortez @AoDespair pic.twitter.com/j3hTnwErib — AnonymousQ1776 (@AnonymousQ17763) January 4, 2019

In the old video, Ocasio-Cortez and classmates recreate an iconic dance scene from the 1985 film "The Breakfast Club." The video sparked debate online, with some calling it "scandalous" and "bizarre" and others applauding Ocasio-Cortez's dancing skills.

In her own response, Ocasio-Cortez dances and lip sings to the Edwin Starr song for just 11 seconds before running into her office, smiling.

"I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous," she wrote in the caption. "Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too! Have a great weekend everyone :)"

Her new video was retweeted nearly 100,000 in under an hour.