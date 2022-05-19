Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she is engaged

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has revealed she is engaged to her longtime partner, Riley Roberts. The Democratic congresswoman from New York has been spotted with an engagement ring on her finger and tweeted today that the reports are true.

"It's true! Thank you all for the well wishes," she wrote on Twitter, retweeting an article from Business Insider confirming her engagement. She told the publication she got engaged in Puerto Rico in April.

Ocasio-Cortez and Roberts met while at Boston University. According to a biography about Ocasio-Cortez released in March, Roberts "doesn't fit the stereotype of a politician's partner," writer Josh Gondelman says in the book, which is a compilation of essays the editors of New York magazine, People Magazine reports.

"He doesn't seem focus-grouped or media-trained for state dinners and press conferences. We know he's supportive and encouraging in private," Gondelman writes. "And his expertise, as far as his public image goes, is his elusiveness and restraint."

Roberts tends to stay out of the spotlight but did attend the Met Gala with Ocasio-Cortez in 2021. While she does not often post about him on social media, she did share a Boomerang video of the couple and their dog on Christmas.

She told Business Insider that there are "no future details yet," for the wedding and that they are "taking some space to savor this time before diving into planning."

