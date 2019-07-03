Alex Morgan celebrates game-winning goal with tea-sipping gesture

U.S. women's forward Alex Morgan celebrated her 30th birthday on Tuesday by scoring the winning goal against England in the FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal. And she went viral with her celebration: Mimicking sipping tea.

Morgan netted a header past English goalkeeper Carly Telford in the 31st minute, putting U.S. up 2-1 over England. It was Morgan's sixth goal in the tournament, tying her with Ellen White for the Golden Boot.

Morgan ran to the sideline and pretended to sip tea, with her pinky extended.

In response, England appeared to mock the "goggles" celebration often brought out by American star Megan Rapinoe, who was sidelined for the day's action with a hamstring injury, according to CBS Sports.

Morgan tweeted after the match "this team is special. Thanks for the bday love. Thanks for the rocking stadium. Thanks for continuing to believe with us. And that's the tea."

American fans reacted in delight.

Alex Morgan said no taxation without representation pic.twitter.com/YWX9RsuflH — Sarah Wu (@wuThangg) July 3, 2019