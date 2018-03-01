Miami schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho backs out of NYC job

NEW YORK -- At 8 p.m. Wednesday night, Miami-Dade County Public Schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho accepted the position of chancellor of New York City schools, the largest public school system in the country, according to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. But in a stunning move, Carvalho announced during a Miami school board meeting Thursday morning that he had changed his mind.

Carvalho, the popular superintendent of the nation's fourth-largest school district, seemingly made the decision in real time during the school board meeting. After hearing from residents of the community and school board, many of whom pleaded with him to stay over, Carvalho rose to speak.

"We have done a lot, but we have not done enough. I didn't sleep much last night. My beloved Miami community -- I want to do right. I'm a man of honor and dignity and word," he said.

Carvalho received a vote of confidence from the board, but then stopped short of announcing his decision. As the meeting approached the two-hour mark, he said he had made his decision but first had to speak with the man who made him the offer, CBS Miami reports.

Carvalho then called for a five-minute break and left the stage, presumably to call de Blasio about his decision, CBS New York reports. When he returned to the room, Carvalho did not announce his decision but noted he wanted to connect privately before making a public statement.

"I do not believe I can announce it now without dishonoring the person who made this appointment," Carvalho said. "With that said, I think I've been very clear about where I stand in this community, very clear with what my intention is, very appreciative of the sentiment of Miami-Dade.

"I know no matter what I do today, it shall be loved by some and hated by others; it shall be exalted by some and diminished by others; it shall be criticized by some and praised by others," he said. "We may have the strength to break an agreement with an adult, but I just don't know how to break a promise with a child."

While he was speaking, his phone received an incoming call and Carvalho again called for a break. When he returned to the room a second time, he continued to praise the city and his role there moving forward.

"Now I'm speaking to two communities," he said. "This is probably the second most difficult thing I've ever done in my life."

"I believe in a promise of education. I believe in a promise of Miami," he added.

Carvalho had previously agreed to the New York offer, but changed his mind Thursday morning.

"The decision that I have made is, however, a decision I can no longer sustain," he said. "I am breaking an agreement between adults to honor an agreement I have with the children of Miami."

De Blasio held a press conference several hours after the school board meeting, saying, "You can imagine how surprised I was." According to de Blasio, Carvalho had come to New York City several times and accepted the position a week ago.

"I was probably more surprised and confused that this could happen than anything. Of course, I'm really disappointed," de Blasio added.

The drama played out in real time, with watchers in both Miami and New York stunned at the drama. De Blasio's spokesman, Eric Phillips, tweeted his surprise as Carvalho's reversal unfolded.

Give us a minute, folks. We’re also sorting through the weirdness. — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) March 1, 2018

He was a Yes for a week+, until he was a No 15 minutes ago. Bullet dodged. — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) March 1, 2018

Who would ever hire this guy again? Who would ever vote for him? — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) March 1, 2018

The current New York City schools chancellor, Carmen Farina, was set to retire in March. But she will now stay on until a replacement chancellor is found, de Blasio said.

The decision to bring in Carvalho had not been without controversy in New York City. On Wednesday, the mayor's office confirmed Carvalho would be making $353,000, compared to the $234,569 that Farina makes, The New York Times reported. On Thursday, de Blasio defended the salary decision, saying they were matching Carvalho's Miami salary of $352,874.

In 2008, texts surfaced between Carvalho and a female reporter that led to speculation the two were having an affair, according to The New York Times. Carvalho denied the relationship was romantic, but the reporter later resigned from her job at the Miami Herald.

Carvalho arrived in the U.S. at 17 as an undocumented immigrant from Portugal, according to CBS Miami. He went from being a busboy to one of the nation's leading educators with a track record of success.

He has been in his current job for nearly 10 years. In 2014, Carvalho was selected as Florida's Superintendent of the Year. He was also chosen as the 2014 National Superintendent of the Year.